Hikaru hits out at grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik over cheating accusations

Star of the chess world Hikaru Nakamura has hit out at grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik after being accused of cheating.

Grandmaster Nakamura recently responded to the cheating allegations against him by going on a crazy winning streak – after his initial good run caused others to speculate about the validity of his record.

It comes after Nakamura dismissed “garbage” claims that he had cheated recently after going on a 15-game winning streak and blowing away opponents.

Kramnik initially added fuel to the fire by appearing to have accused Nakamura of cheating in a cryptic post after referencing a number of “interesting” statistics behind his incredible form.

Now, he’s deleted his initial post, leading to Nakamura slamming him for spreading the accusations.

MORE DRAMA - Kramnik Unhinged www.youtube.com

Posting a recent YouTube video, Nakamara said: “Someone doesn’t get to say these things without actual proof. They don’t get to falsely accuse people over and over again without having to pay a price.

“It’s very disrespectful and to me, it shows that Kramnik simply has no respect for anybody at the end of the day. You don’t get to make false accusations when you are not an expert. You don’t get to make false accusations when you do not have data to back yourself up.”

He went on to say: “I’m very proud of my record playing online, very proud of it, and I have nothing to hide.”

Nakamura also hit out at Kramnik’s claims that he had set up bots to criticise him in comments sections online.

“I would have to have an ego literally 100 times the size of my ego and it would have to be beyond chess to literally pay people, pay bots to come and post comments,” he said. “I think it’s very disrespectful of Kramnik.”

Nakamura added: “For Kramnik to basically be insulting all of these mathematicians and statisticians who provided their name and used actual mathematical figures is very, very disrespectful and I think it shows that Kramnik has no respect for anybody at the end of the day.

“It’s sad to see, but that’s really where I’m going to leave it for now because there’s just… I don’t see anything good coming from it.”

Who knows where the biggest drama in the chess world will take us next…

