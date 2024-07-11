Why does Jude Bellingham cut holes in his socks?

England have made it through to the final of Euro 2024 after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in an exciting semi-final match last night (10 July). But, throughout the tournament there's been one particular item of clothing on the players that has left some viewers confused.

With a late goal that almost certainly saved the Three Lions from elimination against Slovakia in the knockout stages, Jude Bellingham has continued to be a much-discussed name among the England squad.

While social media users have celebrated Bellingham's goals and contributions to the team, others have been left confused as to why the Real Madrid player's socks have holes cut into them.

"What's with the holes in the socks?!?" one person asked on X/Twitter.

Another person posted: "Can't imagine how many kids are gonna get a b******ing from their mums for cutting holes in the back of their socks like Jude Bellingham.

"Can someone please explain to me why some England players have holes in the back of their socks??" someone else questioned.

(Left) England's Declan Rice with Jude Bellingham (right) who has holes in his socks the calves are. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"Millions of mums across England tomorrow: 'I don't care if Jude Bellingham does it, you are NOT cutting holes in a perfectly good pair of socks,'" a fourth person commented.

So what is the reason for cutting holes in the socks?

Football socks can be quite tight fit, which isn't the most comfortable for players. Therefore, problems can be caused due to the pressure it creates in their muscles, affecting circulation and possibly resulting in long-term issues.

Movement can also be restricted as a result of this pressure, particularly when running at full stretch.

Cutting holes in socks around the calf area can help combat these problems and help with range and breathability.

England and Man City player Kyle Walker previously touched on the reasons back in 2021.

"The socks were actually too tight so it was causing pressure on my calves. [It was] just to release my calves – or release the tension," he told SPORTbible.

"I just cut holes in them and all of a sudden I had a few alright games, and I was like, 'Ok, I'm keeping this now!'"

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday (14 July), where they will hope to go one better than the previous Euros 2020 tournament and ultimately lift the trophy.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.