Kyle Walker warns Kylian Mbappe it's 'do or die' in upcoming World Cup match

Kyle Walker has warned Kylian Mbappe that he "won't roll out the red carpet" for the football ace to score, when England take on France at the World Cup on Saturday (10 December).

The Manchester City player insists he's not worried, despite Mbappe being a huge threat to the Three Lions' success.

“The game isn’t England vs Mbappe, it’s England vs France", Walker argued during a press conference.

"It’s do or die as if we lose we go home.”

