Jude Bellingham professing his love for hotel slippers is so wholesome

Jude Bellingham has professed his love for hotel slippers as he revealed what his kit bag essentials are for the World Cup.

The 19-year-old explained he loved the cheap slippers because he was "so "scared" to bring the pricey Ugg alternatives he wears at home, but loves the comfort of having something to walk around in.

"It's the first thing I look for when I get into a room", he explains on England's YouTube channel. "St George's [Park] has really good slippers you know, just so comfy."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.