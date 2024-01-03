How to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents the 18th edition of their annual Wrestle Kingdom show from the prestigious Tokyo Dome on January 4th.

It's one of the hallmark events on the calendar for wrestling fans having often produced some of the best matches of the year that leave fans in awe.

This year's show is headlined by an IWGP title match between champion SANADA and his former Los Ingobernables de Japon stable mate and G1 Climax winner Tetsuya Naito.

Arguably the most anticipated contest is the rematch between 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada and AEW's Bryan Danielson. Will Ospreay will also wrestle what could be his final match for New Japan in a 3-way match featuring Jon Moxley and David Finlay for the Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

Overall there are 11 matches on the card and seven championship matches. Here is everything you need to know in order to watch and enjoy the show.

How to watch:

The only way to watch the show is by subscribing to njpwworld.com. Subscription costs $9.99 (£7.89) a month.

The show will start at 7:30am GMT and 1:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT (Jan. 3) in the United States.

Match card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita and EVIL

New Japan Rambo (Final 4 compete for KOPW Championship at New Year's Dash)

