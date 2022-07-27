Ian Wright delivered a compelling speech where he urged there to be a lasting legacy for women's football after England's victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

The Lionesses secured their place in the tournament final at Wembley on July 31 with a resounding 4-0 win over the Swedes in front of 28,900 fans at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield last night (July 26).

It marks England's first major women's tournament final since 2009, so understandably Arsenal legend Ian Wright who has been a vocal advocate for women's football was chuffed to bits with the result and discussed on the BBC what this historical moment means for the women's game.

"Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their P.E. after this tournament then what are we doing?" Wright questioned.



"We've got to make sure that they are able to play and get the opportunity to do this because it's going to inspire a lot of people.

"If there's no legacy to this, like what we saw with the [2012] Olympics, if there's no legacy after this then what are we doing? Because girls should be able to play," he added.

"This is the proudest I've ever felt of any England side. This is what it's all about."

Wright's impassioned speech delighted footy fans who declared the ex-footballer and pundit a "national treasure."

















Alex Scott also echoed Wright's sentiment as the former England defender-turned-pundit described feeling "emotional" after the hard work and FA investment led to this historic sporting milestone.



"It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women’s game is for a moment like this,’ she said.

"For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way.

"But (after) the FA investment, everyone who has been involved in women’s football has been waiting for this moment. It’s special," Scott added.

Wright and Scott previously went viral for their crazy celebration when England scored in their quarter-final match against Spain so hopefully, the pundit pair will have more to celebrate if the Lionesses win their next big game and bring football home (fingers crossed).

England are through to the Women's Euros final at Wembley on July 31 but who they are to face will be decided in tonight's second semi-final match as Germany takes on France at Stadium MK.

