Ian Wright and Alex Scott go crazy when Lionesses score against Spain

Football legend Ian Wright was spotted alongside Alex Scott going absolutely crazy as England's Lionesses scored against Spain in a key Euros game.

Until the 84th minute, the women were down 1-0, until the game was quickly pulled back by a goal from Ella Toone, followed by an extra-time shot from Georgia Stanway, taking them through to the semi-finals.

Wright and Scott were jumping up and down, cheering, and leaning over the railings as they showed their support, in a super wholesome clip posted by the 58-year-old.

