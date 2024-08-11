Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has filed an official complaint after winning the Olympic gold, having faced backlash throughout her time competing in the games.

Khelif wrongfully had her gender and identity questioned after misinformation was spread online, but Khelif is not a transgender athlete.

Khelif won gold in the final by unanimous decision over China's Yang Liu in the welterweight final on Friday (August 10) and will now take legal action over online harassment.

Now, her lawyer Nabil Boudi has released a statement, making it clear that Khelif has lodged a formal complaint with Paris prosecutors and asserted "aggravated online harassment".

The press release said: "The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honour".

Boudi added: "The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching."

Khelif first made headlines at the Paris games after her fight with Italy's Angela Carini at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Carini abandoned the round of 16 fight after just 46 seconds, later saying she has never been hit as hard in the ring before.

Despite the controversy surrounding this, Khelif is not a transgender athlete. Khelif has always competed in women's categories and has never identified as male or transgender.

The IOC previously said in a statement: "All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

"The PBU endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes' preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic Games."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings