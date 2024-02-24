iShowSpeed is ‘quitting’ football for this reason

Every footballer at every level has their bad days out there on the pitch, but few have ever had one so bad that they've decided to quit the game altogether.

But that’s exactly what happened to YouTuber iShowSpeed, who announced that he was ready to “quit” football after taking part in Match for Hope.

The charity match saw influencers and celebrities taking part in a game in Qatar on Friday (February 23).

It's safe to say Speed didn't have a great game. One unfortunate moment saw him miss a wide open goal after being played in by teammate Eden Hazard.

He also produced a pretty awful slide tackle on former Brazil midfielder Kaka at one point, lucky to get away with just a yellow card, and his performance led to much criticism being levelled at him online.

The 19-year-old said at the time: “Sorry, y’all. Sorry, I apologize. I am sorry y’all. I am quitting football, alright? I am quitting, that’s it. I think I am done with this football s***. I think I am done.”

He reiterated the message by posting on Twitter/X, telling his followers: “I think it’s time for me to retire from football.”

The game saw Team Chunkz win against Team Aboflah 7-5, with the likes of Roberto Carlos, Didier Drogba and David Villa taking part and helping the event to raise $8.8m for the Education Above All charity initiative.

Despite his performance, iShowSpeed has at least recovered from an injury to his leg after attempting a backflip.

In the past he's set off a load of fireworks, conducted an elephant toothpaste experiment which led to him needing urgent medical attention and jumped right into this streaming setup.





