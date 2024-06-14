Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign got off to a less-than-desirable start in Munich as they were thrashed by hosts Germany, leading their fans to resurrect a classic line from the 90s film Trainspotting.

Steve Clarke's side was greeted with a rapturous response from the Tartan Army who have travelled to Germany in their thousands but their excitement soon disappeared as Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scored within the first 10 minutes.

The 2014 World Cup winners then doubled their lead nine minutes later with promising youngster Jamal Musiala firing home from close range.

Germany added a third from the penalty spot just before half-time with Arsenal's Kai Havertz converting the spot kick but not before 25-year-old Watford defender Ryan Porteous was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan in the area to compound a terrible first-half for the Scots.

Down to 10 men, Scotland were in damage-limitation mode but conceded a fourth on 68 minutes when Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug smashed home a thumping shot. There was some cheer though as Scotland scored a consolation goal via an own goal off the head of Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger. Former Liverpool star Emre Can did add a fifth before the final whistle though.

The miserable result had Scottish football fans reaching into their meme memory banks to reference Ewan McGregor's Renton character from 1996's Trainspotting, who declared "it's s**te being Scottish" in a famous scene.





@callum_har_18 “Its shite being scottish” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #trainspottingmovie #scotland #movieshowsclips #fyp





Sure enough, many memes soon started circulating using that exact quote.

















It's not all doom and gloom for Scotland, who can still progress out of the group depending they at least get results against Switzerland and Hungary in their final two group games.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



