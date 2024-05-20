Drunk Jack Grealish singing 'Unwritten' is the best thing you'll see today

No-one does end of season celebrations quite like Jack Grealish, and the Man City midfielder didn’t disappoint after his side lifted the Premier League trophy for the fourth season in a row.

City pipped Arsenal to the title after beating West Ham on the final day, winning the league by two points. The party began at the Etihad as soon as the full-time whistle went, and it looks like Grealish enjoyed himself immensely.

He posted a video on his Instagram stories, having taken the celebrations to another venue after the game, and he sung along to a 00s classic to mark the occasion.

The clip shows him sitting in what looks like a bar, with his Premier League winners’ medal around his neck and looking a little worse for wear.

The 27-year-old can be heard singing along to the Natasha Bedingfield hit 'Unwritten' in his instantly recognisable Brummy accent.

It's not clear which part of the evening the clip was taken from, or how long he kept partying into the night. But Grealish is living the dream, and it’s glorious stuff.

He has previous for this sort of thing, of course. This time last year, after City won the league, Grealish was spotted still out in full kit at 6am the next day .

He’s given us plenty of great content off the pitch over recent years, too. First there came the Keira Knightley memes , then posing for pictures that should be hung in the Louvre .

Grealish didn’t feature as Grealish made 20 appearances for City in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals.

Grealish has won the league in all of his three seasons since joining from Aston Villa in 2021.

