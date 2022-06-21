Jack Grealish has been living his best life out in Las Vegas – and despite getting some flack from certain people, fans well and truly have his back on social media.
The Manchester City player has been partying it up in Sin City with England teammate Declan Rice and enjoying himself after a long Premier League campaign.
Pictures circulating on social media also show the 26-year-old having a great time in a pool with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, and a group of pals.
Grealish, who is Britain’s most expensive footballer, has been in the city since flying out with a group of friends earlier this month.
Celebrating a title in style is the stuff of dreams for plenty of people around the world, but Grealish has found himself criticised for his actions after enjoying himself until the early hours on his holiday in a number of reports online.
One of the people to support him on social media was Sheffield Wednesday player Barry Bannan, who wrote: “What is jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in vegas enjoying his time off lay off the kids back most other premier league players doing exact same but nothing being said !”
Another added: "The bloke has just won the Premier League and he plays for England. He is actually living the dream. Leave him be & let him enjoy it.”
\u201cWhat is jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in vegas enjoying his time off \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f lay off the kids back most other premier league players doing exact same but nothing being said !\u201d— Barry Bannan (@Barry Bannan) 1655795338
\u201cJack Grealish going out on the lash when on his holidays. Good on him, that\u2019s what any lad his age would be doing. Nothing to see or report about here.\u201d— \u2692 Leon Shearing \u2692 (@\u2692 Leon Shearing \u2692) 1655808859
\u201cJack Grealish living every blokes dream. Jealousy will get you nowhere chaps \ud83d\udc4d\n\nKeep at it Jack \u26bd\ufe0f\ud83c\udf7a\u201d— Matt Currie (@Matt Currie) 1655811862
\u201c26 year old Jack Grealish taking all his mates from his hometown to Las Vegas and having a good time. Fair play. \n\nThere is nothing wrong with that.\nNothing.\n\nOne of the most naturally gifted players this country has produced and the media are trying to ruin him.\n\nEmbarrassing.\u201d— George Warrillow (@George Warrillow) 1655800819
\u201cits pretty clear Jack Grealish is the latest player the horrible English media have decided to target, he's a normal lad that loves his football & going out on the piss up with his mates, hated for absolutely no reason by English fans & the media.. don't get it one bit.\u201d— Brad (@Brad) 1655812784
\u201cWe need more footballers like Jack Grealish! Just a man living the dream on his holidays! But he\u2019s not a media robot so this country will abuse him\u2026\u201d— Dylan Moth (@Dylan Moth) 1655807599
\u201cGood effort jack grealish \ud83d\udc4d holidays are called holidays for a reason \ud83d\udd7a\ud83c\udf7b\u201d— GavinRymer (@GavinRymer) 1655805850
\u201cAll this reporting of Jack Grealish in Vegas really is gutter press isn\u2019t it.\nThe bloke has just won the Premier League and he plays for England. \nHe is actually living the dream. \nLeave him be & let him enjoy it \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d— Lu (@Lu) 1655711545
\u201cAbsolutely love Jack Grealish. People expect footballers to have no lives, the guy has got the perfect balance and people are jealous \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Jay Kamara \u25e2 \u25e4 (@Jay Kamara \u25e2 \u25e4) 1655804460
The footballer has been enjoying himself after City won the league at the end of last season, and it comes after he was seen celebrating in the most Jack Grealish way possible – by chugging beer on an open-top bus and taking the mick out of his teammates.
