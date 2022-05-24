Jack Grealish has been celebrating Manchester City's Premier League win in the most Jack Grealish way possible...chugging beer on an open-top bus, taking the mick out of his teammates, and making a TikTok while doing it.

Lip syncing along to 'We are the Champions' and wearing sunglasses, the 26-year-old told cameras the secrets to the team's success: "Number one, Riyad, take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday..."

"Number two, [pointing at Bernardo Silva] he's been so good this season, get him off the pitch."

