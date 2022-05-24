Video

Jack Grealish steals show at Manchester City's victory parade for acting like...Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been celebrating Manchester City's Premier League win in the most Jack Grealish way possible...chugging beer on an open-top bus, taking the mick out of his teammates, and making a TikTok while doing it.

Lip syncing along to 'We are the Champions' and wearing sunglasses, the 26-year-old told cameras the secrets to the team's success: "Number one, Riyad, take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday..."

"Number two, [pointing at Bernardo Silva] he's been so good this season, get him off the pitch."

