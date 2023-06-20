Jack Grealish doesn't remember when Man Utd won the treble

Jack Grealish is well aware that Manchester City achieved something special this year by winning the treble, but he’s not aware of exactly when Manchester United managed the same thing back in the 90s.

The England midfielder has been enjoying himself since City won the Champions League earlier this month – with his drinking inspiring a new chant – and he’s faced some criticism for the levels of celebration he’s been involved in.

When asked about the criticism he received after drinking during the victory lap through Manchester on an open-top bus parade, he brought up the United treble from 1999.

Only, he couldn’t remember the year it happened – instead saying it was a “very long time ago”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When asked if the criticism bothered him in an interview with talkSPORT, the 27-year-old said: “Not really. I’d done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was done… I don’t know when Man United did it, but it hasn’t been done for ages.”

As most football fans will remember, Sir Alex Ferguson managed United to a historic treble in 1999 which concluded with the dramatic 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in injury time at the Camp Nou.

Getty Images

Grealish admitted to staying up for 72 hours at one point before joining up with the England squad last week.

“Why not celebrate like that?” he added. “Everyone was with me. I wasn’t on my own, going out with my friends. I was with the whole team. We enjoyed ourselves on the Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had the best weekend of my life. I’d just won the Champions League and I was so emotional after it.”

Asked whether he’d recovered from the partying, he answered: “Yeah, of course! I probably had one of the most enjoyable seasons of my life.

“The second half of the season, I played a big part in something that will go down in Man City history. Last weekend was the best weekend I’ve ever had. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. I’ve been on such a high the last week.

“I feel good. I trained on Wednesday and Thursday, and felt alright. Obviously, Saturday and Sunday, I felt good.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.