England fans have a hilarious new chant about Jack Grealish's drunken antics

England star Jack Grealish has been living every football fan’s dream recently, and now his partying has inspired a hilarious new chant.

The Manchester City midfielder has basically been out on the lash ever since winning the Champions League and helping to seal the treble for his side earlier this month.

The footballer shared a photo of himself celebrating during the victory lap through Manchester on an open-top bus parade and called for it to be hung in the Louvre at the time. Since then it has been – well, sort of.

Grealish was among the City players who reported for international duty over the weekend, and despite a heavy few days played a part in England’s 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia on Monday.

England fans didn’t miss the opportunity to serenade Grealish about his partying during the game, with fans inside Old Trafford in fine voice.

Grealish has been living it up over the last few weeks Getty Images





The explicit new chant saw fans sing that he was “still on the p***”.

"He's still on the p***, he's still on the p***, Jack Grealish, he's still on the p***" they sang, before the 27-year-old was replaced in the second half.

We look forward to the chant blaring around football grounds next season.



Grealish stole the show after City’s Champions League win, as he was seen downing vodka from the bottle, singing karaoke, staying in his full kit and claiming not to have slept for 24 hours afterwards.

There were also reports that Ruben Dias, his Portuguese teammate, threw up in Grealish’s mother’s handbag, City goalkeeper Ederson told TNT Sports.

