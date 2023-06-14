Troy Hawke of 'The Greeter's Guild' has finally reconciled with a very drunk Jack Grealish. If the footballer can remember it, that is.

Hawke appeared at Manchester City's open-top bus parade to celebrate their treble, where he welcomed the team as they prepared to wave to fans below.

"Don't you start!", Grealish shouted, clutching a beer, looking a little ropey.

The pair first interacted during a different video posted by the club, in which Hawke (real name Milo McCabe) confuses Grealish by complimenting his 'symmetrical' face.

Hawke quickly saved the interaction, responding: "I know it didn't go well last time, can we try again? You have the face of an angel and the calves of a baby rhinoceros."

That'll do it.

