Jake Paul slams boxing great as fight plans dramatically cancelled

Jake Paul has hit out at Canelo Alvarez after a proposed fight with a boxing legend was dramatically cancelled.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul was rumoured to be getting ready to face the Mexican boxing great Alvarez , with reports suggesting the fight could have taken place as early as May this year.

But, the match-up was in doubt after Alvarez signed a multi-fight deal with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh.

Paul didn’t hide his thoughts on the matter, taking to X/Twitter to share a lengthy post in which he labelled Alvarez a “slave” and claimed the Mexican boxer had “ducked” him.

He wrote: “Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil.

“It’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring.”

Paul then went to big himself up, claiming that he is the “king of the sport” and suggesting that events without his name attached will flop.

He wrote: “I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is.

“28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but God has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

In response to his comments, Alalshikh mocked Paul by suggesting he take on the content creator MrBeast in a fight for a “YouTuber” belt.

