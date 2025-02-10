Jake Paul vs MrBeast fight suggested by Saudi boxing chief

A Saudi boxing chief has suggested that MrBeast and Jake Paul fight each other on Disney to claim a “YouTube” title.

The joke suggestion came from Turki Alalshikh in a pointed response to Paul after he blasted his proposed next opponent , 34-year-old Canelo Alvarez, for pulling the plug.

Alalshikh is a key figure within the Saudi Arabian entertainment and sports industries and slammed Paul, 28, for his history of fighting athletes past their prime, such as 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson .

In a video shared online, Alalshikh mocked YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and suggested he take on the content creator MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, instead – who, as far as we know, has no official fighting experience.

“I think Canelo is too young to take this fight. You can have it after 30 years when he is 60,” Alalshikh said.

“Let them bring MrBeast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube and everyone will subscribe and see it. Everyone will see it and the YouTuber belt.”

His comments come after Paul criticised Alvarez for signing with Riyadh Season, labelling the boxer a “slave” and suggesting that he “ducked” him.

Paul went on to claim: “I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is.”

Paul famously beat Tyson in November 2024 in a live-streamed fight on Netflix which many felt failed to live up to the hype .

