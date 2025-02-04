Jake Paul's next opponent has been 'revealed' - and he's fighting a boxing great

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is reportedly set to fight another one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Last year’s fight between Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson, live-streamed on Netflix, broke the streaming service’s records with more than 65 million viewers.

The hotly anticipated fight ended in a win for Paul and now the American fighter is back for more as he is reportedly taking on Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez next.

It comes after boxing journalist Julius Julianis claimed the pair have agreed to a contest that will take place in May this year.

In a post on X/Twitter, translated from Spanish, Julianis wrote: “There is already an agreement for Jake Paul to be Canelo Álvarez’s rival in May of this year, a source very close to the operation informs me.”

The reports remain unconfirmed at the time of writing, but speculation was further heightened after Paul posted a cryptic tweet with a date and location, albeit a different date.

In his post, Paul wrote: “It’s time. Sat July 5th. New York, New York.”

Whether the fight will take place, and what the weight class and other specifics of the bout would be remain to be seen.

Paul has previously expressed his desire to fight Alvarez, explaining during an appearance on the Ring Champs podcast that he wanted to book the fight “as soon as possible” and that “he’s not a monster in my eyes”.

But, while the boxer appeared uncertain about his chances he and his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, seemed to think that the match-up could do numbers in terms of viewers.

“Everyone’s gonna tune in to see me f***ing die, basically,” Paul said.

Paul and Tyson were seen reunited at Donald Trump's inauguration. Elsewhere, Paul revealed his biggest regret from their fight.

