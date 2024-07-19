Jake Paul hits back at Conor McGregor, saying MMA fighters 'can't box'

Jake Paul is involved in a war of words once again - this time with former UFC champion Conor McGregor, with Paul calling all MMA fighters "b*****s" and saying they "can't box" after McGregor called him a "little dweeb of a thing".

Paul's rarely far from the centre of a controversy and along with responding to McGregor, he's kicked up a fuss with pretty much everyone who fights in MMA.

Paul has wanted to fight McGregor in an MMA match on a number of occasions but McGregor has not yet accepted.

Let's start at the beginning - in a press conference for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), McGregor referenced Paul's fight with Mike Perry at Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena on July 20.

"Come and try your trade here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship," McGregor said.

"Make a new name for yourself, look at what's happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here. The King of Violence, he titles himself.

"He's had such a rise in the sport and now he's up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend and we're all rooting for him."

Paul then had a press conference ahead of his fight with Perry. Perry said this is his "chance to show the world what a real fighter can do in boxing, these other guys [Paul's previous opponents] were long past their prime".

Paul said: "Every single person before you has said the same thing from the MMA community. Every single time they sit across from me in these exact same seats and say 'I'm going to take it from you, I'm going to show a real fighter, you haven't done this, this is me, welcome to the sport', shut the f**k up, literally shut the f**k up.

"Words from MMA fighters are f*****g meaningless, you guys are all p*****s, every single MMA fighter is a f*****g p***y, you can't box for s**t.

"When I tried to fight y'all in MMA y'all won't do it. P*****s, you and McGregor, both b*****s will never fight me, both p*****s."

Paul and Perry then both agreed to fight in the octagon.

Paul is fighting Perry after his bout with Mike Tyson was postponed to November after the former world heavyweight champion boxer had a health scare.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.