New date confirmed for Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight

The new date for the hotly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been announced.

The fight was set to take place on 20 July at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, but the pair called it after Tyson was advised to do minimal to light training after a recent ulcer flare-up.

Both Tyson and Paul agreed that it's only fair to have equal training time to prepare for the match, and are both in good health to compete at their best ability.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson said in a statement earlier this month.

He continued: "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

Fortunately for fans, the fan is going ahead – despite a "genuine concern" it was going to be called off altogether.

So when, and where is the rescheduled fight set to take place?

The new date is Friday 15 November, and the venue remains the same at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

