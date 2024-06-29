Mike Perry accuses Jake Paul of steroid use ahead of July boxing match

UFC fighter Mike Perry, who's fighting Jake Paul in Texas in July, has accused his competitor of taking steroids.

Paul was due to fight Mike Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington which would be the first event of its kind to be live streamed by Netflix.

It sparked all sorts of talking points, debate and controversy as the 27-year-old YouTuber was due to fight the 57-year-old former world heavyweight boxing champion.

However the fight was postponed to November 15 because of a health scare Tyson had - he sustained a flareup of an ulcer while on a flight.

Instead, Paul will now fight Perry on July 20 in an eight-round cruiserweight bout titled 'Fear No Man' at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

During an appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Perry was asked about what kind of drug testing the fight would have and he said Paul is "going to be hot", a side-effect of taking steroids.

Mike Perry explains his plan vs Jake Paul! | E38 - S1 www.youtube.com

"He's got to be hot if he went from 210 and if he really did go to 230, he had to use something, he had to do something to get there," Perry said.

"I don't know how the testing is going to be, they may test me and not test him, that's fine. I've fought people who are on it, I know I've trained with people who are on the juice and it is what it is.

"You can test me any day of the week, I eat chicken and steak, I eat rice, I train and I just love the fight, it's more of a mentality thing for me."

Paul has been accused of taking steroids by previous opponents before, such as Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz, which Paul denied on both occasions.

He has a record of 9-1 with six knockouts and Perry has a record of 0-1 in the boxing ring.

However in the octagon, which is where Perry usually fights, he has a record of 14-8 with no draws.

