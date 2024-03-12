'Rules' for Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight spark ridicule

The news of Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson sent shock waves through the boxing world when it was announced – but all might not be as it seems, according to heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora.

Last week it was announced that Paul, 27, is facing Tyson in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be 58.

The fight is coming to Netflix pay-per-view and takes place at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

However, despite the fanfare around the bout, boxer Chisora has made claims about the fight which might change people’s perception.

According to the heavyweight boxer, the fight will see both competitors wear headgear and gloves which are bigger than the usual 18oz size.

Speaking to reporter Radio Rahim, Chisora said: “I know for a fact they are using 18oz gloves and head guards. So we’re watching a sparring match. It’s a f***ing joke. You think I’m paying to watch that?”

While the rules for the fight have yet to be officially confirmed, the comments put forward by Chisora have sparked ridicule online.

“He’s got to be joking, that would be insane,” one said.

“What kind of scam is this,” a user commented.

However, another wrote: [If] this is true, then why is everyone complaining?? At least it’s safe and Mike won’t get badly hurt, that’s what everyone wanted.”

Speaking about the fight, Tyson said: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul tweeted: “Promotion promotion promotion. If I’m being honest, it don’t need that. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world… that’s the MVP way.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

