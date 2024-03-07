Mike Tyson footage shows that Jake Paul should be very scared

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent is 30 years his senior. The only problem is, he happens to be Mike Tyson, one of the most fearsome fighters in the history of the sport.

And, even more concerning for Paul, is that he doesn’t seem to have lost any of his speed and ferocity judging by recent footage of him training.

It was announced on Thursday (March 7) that Paul, 27, is facing Tyson in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20.

Tyson will be 58 by the time he fights Paul, and it’s gearing up to be one of the biggest bouts of the year, involving YouTubers-turned-boxers or otherwise.

Since the news broke, people have been sharing footage of Tyson sparring in training. All we can say is Paul will have to be on top of his game when the fight comes round this summer.

Clearly, he’s still got it.

The fight is coming to Netflix pay-per-view and takes place at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul tweeted: “Promotion promotion promotion. If I’m being honest, it don’t need that. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world… that’s the MVP way.



“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Paul has been criticised as of late for the quality of his opponents in the boxing ring having recently beaten Ryan Bourland but losing to Tommy Fury.

