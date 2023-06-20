Jamie Carragher compared to broadband salesman thanks to hilarious photo

Football fans on social media have discovered a favourite new meme, and it features Jamie Carragher as you’ve never seen him before – as a broadband salesman.

Users have been having a little fun on photoshop after a picture of the former Liverpool star holding an ipad and wearing a lanyard around his neck went viral.

He was presumably snapped outside a media centre somewhere preparing for commentary on a game, but people couldn’t help but compare him to a salesman looking to stop people on the street and flog them a new deal on their internet provider.

In one of those wonderfully organic trends that still happen from time to time on Twitter, people shared their own versions of the pic.

Carragher seemed to like the trend too, and even retweeted a selection of them.





















It’s hardly the first time Carragher has been making us laugh this year, after the former Liverpool player cracked people up in the BT Sport studio attempting to pronounce Inter Milan’s full name.



Micah Richards was left with tears streaming down his face after a hilarious interview following a Champions League game, when Inter Milan player Rafael Leao had a little difficulty understanding Carragher’s accent.

At the time, he appeared to do what many of us have done in a foreign country and speak more slowly and in a different accent in a bid to make ourselves understood. Carragher tried his best, but it was his pronunciation of the Italian club name “Internazionale” which tipped his co-hosts over the edge.

