Micah Richards was left with tears streaming down his face after a hilarious interview following a recent Champions League game involving fellow pundit Jamie Carragher.

The pair were in the CBS Sports studio covering AC Milan's 2-1 aggregate victory over Napoli on Tuesday night (April 18), alongside former players Thierry Henry, Andriy Shevchenko and host Kate Abdo.

The team interviewed Milan forward Rafael Leao after the game, and spoke to the Portuguese star about their upcoming semi-final.

Things were going swimmingly, until Leao had a little difficulty understanding Carragher’s accent.

“Inter Milan are in the other final, would you like that? A big semi-final with your biggest rivals?” Carragher asked.

The 23-year-old didn’t understand at first, leading Carragher to joke that the others in the studio had the same problem deciphering his accent.

Henry added: “He's a Scouser. Sorry, it's difficult.”

Then, Carragher appeared to do what many of us have done in a foreign country and speak more slowly and in a different accent in a bid to make ourselves understood.

Carragher tried his best, but it was his pronunciation of the Italian club name “Internazionale” which tipped his co-hosts over the edge.





As Leao still struggled to understand, Micah could barely contain himself. After the call was ended, he and his fellow pundits didn’t have to stifle their laughter any longer.

CBS Sports





Abdo joked that he now understands “how all of America feels when Jamie Carragher talks”.

Teasing the former Liverpool defender, Micah said: “If [Leao] doesn't understand Inter, how's he going to understand Internazionale?”

Carragher said “it was worth a try”, as Micah cried with laughter.

Micah, never change.

It comes after the former England defender revealed that the 'worst decision' he made during his football career was turning down a £100,000-a-week contract with Manchester City.

