Japanese football fans have proven themselves to be great guests at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

After the country prevailed against Germany in a massive upset with a 2-1 score, the fans took some time after the game to clean up the Khalifa International Stadium.

On Wednesday (23 November), one image showed the security guards standing next to the supporters as they began to make the place spick and span.

Another example of the cleanup was a video shared on Twitter, showing a fan going through each row to give out bagsto help clean up other trash from the previous games.



Other footage, which Bahrain social media influencer Omar Al-Farooq shared, showed the fans with bright smiles on their face as they cleaned up.

Al-Farooq, shared the video on his Instagram, asking the empathetic fans why they decided to clean up after watching the match.

One fan responded: "We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place."

Al Farooq, who was intrigued by the Good Samaritan efforts, felt inspired band joined in to help the Japanese fans tidy up.

As these images and videos circulated online, people didn't hesitate to also show admiration for the acts of service.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Japanese fans stayed behind to clean up the entire stadium from remaining garbage after their team cleaned up the pitch.

"Good job and big respect ."

"As expected of Japan. Garbage disposal system in Japan is amazing. They seriously SEGREGATE their trashes. Like, seriously! It was hard to adjust in the early days here, but I got used to it eventually. I hope I will never unlearn it," another added.

A third wrote: "All clubs and national teams should take note of the Japan fans and their actions of Respect. It should be a wake-up call involved in football."

Japanese fans have shown acts of kindness throughout the years.

In the opening match between Ecuador and Qatar on Sunday (20 November), they picked up flags that were left on the ground, noting that the country's symbols "command respect."

And in the 2018 World Cup, they helped pick up trash following the game between Belgium and Russia, with the latter losing 3-2.

