Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink forgets he’s Dutch as he briefly celebrates England win

England's Euro 2024 2-1 semi-final win against The Netherlands on July 10 was a rollercoaster of emotions but perhaps none more so than for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

On the one hand, he will have been ecstatic he's part of the England coaching team that has worked so hard to get the side to its second consecutive Euros final.

And on the other, being Dutch and having scored nine times in 23 appearances for his national side during his playing career, he would have been devastated his native country crashed out just before the final.

A viral social media clip seems to have captured this conflict perfectly.

Ollie Watkins proved to be hero as the late second-half substitute netted in injury time to fire England into the final of Euro 2024 where they will play Spain in the final on July 14 in Berlin.

England fans, coaching staff and substitutes all celebrated inside the stadium when Watkins rifled his shot into the bottom corner - including Hasselbaink.

The forwards coach celebrated along with head coach Gareth Southgate - before realising what that meant for The Netherlands.

Either that or he and the coaching team were contemplating how to see the game out to ensure they progressed.

In the semi-final clash, Xavi Simons opened the scoring inside the opening ten minutes for the Dutch before England captain Harry Kane netted a controversial penalty ten minutes later.

Watkins came on as a substitute for Kane late in the game and grabbed the headlines.

Speaking after the game, Watkins said he had "manifested" the moment and even told Cole Palmer at half-time he would set him up for the winner.

"Lost for words really; when you score, there are emotions that come through your body but this was a different feeling, it was slow motion when I was running over to the boys and celebrating," Watkins said in the post-match press conference after being named player of the match.

"I didn't want to get off the pitch at the end because I wanted to soak it all in because it doesn't happen often.

"I said to Cole (Palmer) we were both going to go on the pitch and he was going to set me up at half-time and it happened, I manifested it."

