Joe Hart praised for 'masterclass' in posture during his Euros punditry appearances

Former England goalkeeper has become one of the most talked-about pundits at Euro 2024 and people can’t stop mentioning his incredible posture.

Hart was once one of England’s most talented keepers and remains the joint highest winner of the Golden Glove award in the Premier League (for keeping the most clean sheets in a season), with four to his name.

At the Euros this year, the former professional footballer has turned his hand to punditry for the first time and his debut has sparked a whole host of conversation around his appearance, initially about the tattoos that look like black “rings” around his arms .

But, the more he appears on screen, Hart has attracted attention for his unbelievably perfect posture. While plenty of millennials have ruined our posture with years of phone and laptop use, others have remarked on Hart’s perfectly straight back and shoulders.

A viral post on X read: “Joe Hart is giving the nation a masterclass in good posture this summer. Sat down or stood up; this man delivers on the biggest stage. Just watch and learn.”

“My back and shoulder could simply never,” one person replied .

Another joked : “Always stands up to any challenge, even when sat down.”

Someone else added : “Need tips cause I’m actually shaped like a shrimp.”

In another post, Hart was dubbed a “Posture Monster”.

One X/Twitter user said : “Joe Hart is the most upright man I’ve ever seen. That dude has insane posture.”

Others predicted Hart is going to be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“Shirley Ballas cannot wait to compliment Joe Hart’s posture on this year’s Strictly. Lock that prediction in right now,” someone commented .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings