What do Joe Hart's tattoos mean?

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart made his debut as a pundit for the BBC in the build-up to England's 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener - but on social media, fans were more keen to talk about his tattoos.

Hart, 37, retired from playing professional football in May following a three-year stint with Celtic.

He won 75 caps for England in a national team career that spanned a decade from 2008 to 2017.

Hart's first appearance as a pundit for the BBC got viewers talking but not about his analysis but for his tattoos that appear to be "rings" around different parts of his arms.

The tattoos aren't particularly new and were inked during his time at Burnley between 2018 and 2020.





As well as the rings, he has also had a right shoulder done, and described the tattoos as his "armour" and understood they're "not everyone's taste".

On an Instagram post, Hart said: "You are the man @hanumantra thank you, this is the only time of year I could take this on so I appreciate you fitting me in and smashing it!!

"I got my armour on now... Let's see what's next. Not everyone's taste I understand that but this definitely represents me and thank you for making it happen."

According to his website, Hanumantra creates each tattoo exclusively for the individual, with clients said to travel from all around the world to get a unique one.

"Blackwork is a tattoo choice, it's a lifestyle and it's a philosophy, believing that less really is more and understanding that we should not be afraid to stand out in world full of people trying to fit in," Hanumantra's website said.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings