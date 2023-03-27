Joey Barton's Harry Kane take is upsetting football fans

Joey Barton has split opinion with football fans with his take on the 'Wayne Rooney vs Harry Kane' situation.

Tottenham forward Kane recently overtook the Manchester United legend as England's all-time top goalscorer.

In the world of modern football, where records simply exist to be broken (enter Erling Haaland), and players exist simply to be compared to their successors, there has been a slightly obnoxious debate over 'who is better' between the two Three Lions icons.

And Barton, a former Newcastle United midfielder, current Bristol Rovers manager and ex-one cap wonder for England himself, has thrown his opinion into the ring.

On Twitter, Barton copied a tweet comparing the records of Kane and Rooney which argued that Kane's England goals are slightly less important than Rooney's - as in the commenter's opinion, they were against 'lesser opposition'.

Barton seemed to agree.

"Rooney is in a completely different stratosphere," he said.

The reaction to Barton's tweet was rather ruthless. TalkSport presenter Adrian Durham chimed in to question why current African Champions Senegal were listed as lesser opposition alongside minnows San Marino.

The general public weren't exactly a bit more forgiving, either.





Currently, Barton's Bristol Rovers sit 15th in League One and will take on Charlton Athletic this Friday.