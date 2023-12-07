Joey Barton told to 'please go to the job centre' after sexist tirade against female pundits

Joey Barton has come under fire after taking to Twitter/X to say that "women shouldn’t be talking with any authority" about men’s football.

The former Man City and Newcastle United midfielder went on a sexist rant on the topic where on the one hand he described how the women's game is a "fantastic sport in its own right," but women pundits commentating on the men's game is apparently a step too far.

“Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently," Barton tweeted.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

“Any man who sits and engages with them in this regard has sold out," he added. "The game is about levels. Most men’s opinion has little value. Never mind anyone else…"

Barton continued: "Any man who listens to Women commentary or co-comms needs their heads testing…"

The 41-year-old who was recently sacked as Bristol Rovers managers, then claimed that "loads of ex-top players can’t get a gig because the TV Companies have quotas to fill and boxes to tick."

"Their experience thrown on the landfill to accommodate the ‘Woke’ Only way they will change if it hits them in the pocket."

"That only Happens When the men decide to switch off. Millions mute the TV’s and that’s for some of the Men. TV must be going out the window if you get a double dose of XX on the comms team for your next big match," he added.

Though Barton's comments have been widely criticised as sexist and misogynistic on social media.

Sky Football presenter Michelle Owen had the best response for Barton.









While BBC Sports reporter Lauren Moore described how "blatant sexism still in this industry is exhausting."





TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods, who admitted to getting on with Barton in the past, accused him of "throwing young vloggers to the wolves."









Sky Sports producer Dougie Critchley slammed Barton's comments as "condescending, backwards, sexist."









Others piled on with their own mockery, with some asking how he's handling life following his sacking by Bristol Rovers.

























Barton managed Rovers between February 2021 and October 2023 where he managed a 37.1 per cent win average over 143 games.

