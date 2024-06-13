Netflix to air 'ultimate hot dog eating competition' between Chestnut and Kobayashi

An 'ultimate hot dog eating competition' will air live on Netflix as legendary professional eaters Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi go head-to-head for the first time in 15 years.

Chestnut vs Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will stream on September 2 where America's Chestnut and Japan's Kobayashi will face off one-on-one.



The two haven't faced off for a decade-and-a-half because Kobayashi was banned from Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in 2010 after a contract dispute with Major League Eating and hasn't been back since; he's a six-time champion of the event.

The event is held every Labor Day at the Nathan's Famous original restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

People from all over the world compete to see who can eat the most amount of hot dogs the quickest.

Chestnut is the current champion, having won the competition every year since 2016 and a total of 16 times but he's been banned from competing in the 2024 event.

Chestnut is not being allowed to compete because he signed a deal with a rival brand called Impossible Foods.

Social media influencer and former golfer Paige Spiranac has offered to fill in his spot.

The 2024 event will be the first since 2000 neither Chestnut or Kobayashi have competed - between them the pair have won every single year with the exception of 2015 when Matt Stonie scooped the crown.

Hot on the heels of the news Chestnut has been banned from the flagship event, Netflix announced Chestnut and Kobayashi will go head-to-head against each other to see who can eat the most amount of all-beef hot dogs the quickest.

Chestnut holds 55 world records for hot dog eating including the most amount of hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes, managing a whopping 76.

Kobayashi previously revealed he was retiring because he could no longer feel hunger but that retirement seems to have been very short lived.

