John Cena made a subtle reference during surprise Money in the Bank appearance

John Cena made a surprise return to WWE on Saturday night when he shocked the packed o2 arena in London at the Money in the Bank premium live event and made a subtle reference to a recent viral video he featured in.

The 46-year-old former 16-time world champion shocked the audience in attendance and teased a potential WrestleMania event happening in London in the near future.

That was until he was interrupted by up-and-coming Australian superstar Grayson Waller who suggested that WrestleMania should be held in Australia instead and also offered Cena the chance to appear on a future installment of his talk show 'The Grayson Waller Effect.'

When Cena declined the offer he retorted with his own invitation by saying "How about 'can I enjoy some time with my friends?"

At the moment many people might not have even noticed this line or questioned what it was about but it was actually a very sly nod to a viral video that circulated about Cena last week.

In the viral clip, a WWE fan had asked Cena, who was in a restaurant with his friend, if he could shout his iconic catchphrase 'You Can't See Me.'

Cena replied by saying: ""How about I enjoy some time with my friends?"

Thankfully, Cena did stick around and spend some time with his friends and eventually delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Waller, potentially setting up a future confrontation between the pair.

