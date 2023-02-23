Football world pays tribute to commentary legend John Motson, who has died aged 77

The legendary BBC football commentator John Motson has died aged 77. The sad news of his passing has been greeted with an outpouring of tributes from the football world.

Motson, born in Salford, Lancashire, enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups. The broadcaster was known for his unique and gleeful delivery and of course, his famous sheepskin coat.

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

In tribute, ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley said: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad.”

Gary Lineker, who worked with Motson for years on the BBC wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty."

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher who now works as a pundit on Sky Sports said: "An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss."

Here's how the rest of the football landscape paid tribute to Motson.









































Additional reporting by PA.

