Saudi club's latest transfer announcement video called 'terrifying'

Saudi Arabia have been spending an awful lot in the transfer window already this year, but they’ll have to up their transfer announcement video game if they want to become a real force in the world of football social media.

Fans are reacting with bewilderment after Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad released an incredibly strange clip confirming the signing of Celtic winger Jota.

They’ve already signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, and now they decided that they’d push the boat out with the new announcement.

Jota, who cost £25 million from the Scottish club, appears in the new clip, which stars a very CGI-looking version of manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The clip, which has racked up millions of views, sees this uncanny-looking version of Santo watching Joto play on TV leaving many unnerved.

Then, an android-looking version of the coach puts on a suit and drives to a shop. When he’s there, he is dealt a pack of cards that all feature Celtic players.

After choosing Jota, he puts them in a fresh pack alongside Benzema and Kante, before saying: "We want to rule the world."

Football writer Si Lloyd wrote: “Don’t think I’ve ever been quite so terrified of football.”

A fan added: “Babe wake up the most unhinged new signing announcement video of all time just dropped.”

Another commented: "Nah cause why are the graphics so scary, like it’s a trailer for a horror film."

