Well, it’s official, you’re old. You must be. Because a footballer born after 2000 just scored at the World Cup, and the millennium really doesn’t feel that long ago…

But there you have it: 19-year-old Jude Bellingham got England off to a winning start in the team’s Qatar debut against Iran by heading in the first goal.

And in so doing, he became the Three Lions’ second youngest player to score at a World Cup, after Michael Owen (who was 18 at the time).

Bellingham, who hails from Stourbridge in the West Midlands but plays for German side Borussia Dortmund, was born on 29 June 2003. That’s a YEAR after Justin Timberlake released the album Justified, to offer a little context.

If you want a little more context, indy100 has taken a look at what was happening in pop culture when baby Jude arrived kicking and screaming into the world.

And for those of us who remember dancing around the kitchen in our Spice Girls t-shirts, it makes for a sobering read…

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was published

Some of us remember when the first Harry Potter book hit shelves, and people were like: “Have you heard of this? It’s really good.”

But by the time little Jude was born, we were already onto the fifth literary instalment and had gone to the Odeon to watch the second film in the franchise.

When the final movie was released, Bellingham was only eight years old, so still too young to see the PG-12-rated blockbuster.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was released

Who remembers pretending they didn’t fancy Orlando Bloom and mimicking Jack Sparrow and jealously mocking Kiera Knightley’s “ridiculous” pout?

Not Jude Bellingham, that’s who. He was too busy gurgling in his cot.

The first PiratesoftheCaribbean film hit screens in the US on 28 June 2003, a day before the Midlander midfielder came into the world.

It wasn’t released in the UK till August, however, but we doubt his poor mum found the time to catch it in the cinema.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle was top of the US Box Office Charts

Three years after the first Charlie’s Angels film came out, the second smashed the Box Office charts over in the US.

Other hits topping the rankings on 29 June 2003 include Finding Nemo, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Bruce Almighty.

We can't imagine our 13-year-old selves not singing 'Just Keep Swimming' on repeat, but there you are.

Bring Me to Life by Evanescence was number 1 in the UK charts

You can't fault his timing: the top track on the day of Bellingham's birth was 'Bring Me to Life' by Evanescence.

But if the gothic tune isn't really your jam, these were some of the other top 10 songs on 29 June 2003: 'Ignition Remix' by R Kelly; 'Fast Food Song' by Fast Food Rockers, and 'I know what you want' by Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey.

Did we already mention that we feel really, really old?

