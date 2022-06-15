Former British heavyweight Julius Francis has found himself in the spotlight 16 years after his last professional boxing match, after knocking out a man while working as a bouncer.

The 57-year-old has gone viral over recent days after a fight was filmed outside Boxpark in Wembley.

The video sees him deliver a knockout punch to a man outside the venue, with the moment being viewed more than 20 million times after being shared on social media by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

The clip shows a man wearing a blue durag squaring up to various people outside of the Boxpark entrance, before walking over towards Francis.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Francis then throws a punch at the man and knocks him down to the floor.

It’s been shared far and wide online, and now people are updating Francis’s fight record on Wikipedia to include the viral scuffle.

Heading to the page, you’ll see that his number of wins has been updated – now, it reads 24 wins, 24 losses and one draw.

Some funny so-and-so also updated it to name his last win against “Blue DuRag Man”, before someone from Wikipedia jumped in and removed it.

It does still, however, list his number of KO wins as “13 (most recently at Boxpark)”.

The viral moment has made it onto the former boxer's Wiki page Wikipedia

It comes after Boxpark founder and CEO Roger Wade later put out a statement about the incident, saying "I stand with Julius."

“Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team. Julius Francis, is an ex-heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.

The former boxer is now working as a bouncer Getty/@gloryglorytott,twitter

“My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff. They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself."

Wade added: “Acts of violence and abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What you do next if you were in my shoes? #istandwithjulius.”