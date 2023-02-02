Football legend signs for new club days before 56th birthday

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura has proven age is just a number after signing for a new side at 55 years old.

The striker, who is dubbed 'King Kazu' in Japan, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from J-League team Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 56th birthday.

It means the forward has played in six different countries over the course of his career which now spans an incredible five decades.

Miura has played domestic football in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia, and his latest move shows he’s not thinking of retiring any time soon.

"Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," Muira said.

He previously said he intends to play until he is 60. Muira will turn 56 on February 26.

'King Kazu' isn't finished yet





Muira helped put Japan on the international footballing map back in the 90s, racking up 89 caps for his country in 10 years before his retirement in 2000.

He joined Japanese fourth-tier side Suzuka Point Getters on loan in 2022, who are managed by his older brother Yasutoshi, and scored two goals in 18 appearances.

His club career has now seen him play for 16 teams, beginning in Brazil with Santos in 1986. He spent the bulk of his career at Yokohama FC, where he played 293 games between 2005 and 2021.

He has played a total of 783 games in domestic football, as well as 89 for his country. His goal record at international level is also impressive, with 55 goals for Japan.

