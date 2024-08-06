Keely Hodgkinson to celebrate Olympic gold with glass of wine on Marbella beach

Keely Hodgkinson has said she will celebrate her Olympic gold with a glass of rose on the beach when she joins her family on holiday in Marbella.

The 22-year-old became an Olympic champion in the women’s 800 metres in Paris on Monday evening, shrugging off the weight of enormous expectations to claim the gold.

It makes her the first British woman to claim Olympic 800m gold since Dame Kelly Holmes at the Athens Games in 2004, and just the third going back to Ann Packer in 1964.

Asked how she will celebrate her success, Hodgkinson told BBC’s 5 Live Breakfast: “I’m going to go and join my family – I’ve not been on a family holiday since 2019 – so they’ve gone over to Marbella today so I’m going to go join them in a few days.”

Keely Hodgkinson found and hugged her father, Dean, after the race (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

She revealed that she was “more of a rose wine girl” than a cocktail girl and said: “I’ll be on the beach at some point having a nice glass of rose wine.”

She jokingly promised to wear the gold medal on the beach in Spain, adding: “I’ll snap a picture.”

Hodgkinson, from Atherton, near Manchester, described Monday evening’s race as “one big blur”.

“It was absolutely incredible. It’s everything I could have hoped for,” she told 5 Live Breakfast.

Keely Hodgkinson donned a gold crown during her victory lap (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

“It felt amazing – the crowd there, the support of my family.

“I just remember thinking nothing is guaranteed until you cross that line in first place and, after so many silvers over the last couple of years and global championships, I’m just super happy to have upgraded myself to a gold like I’ve been saying so it’s all nice when it comes together.”

The track and field athlete took a long victory lap after crossing the line in first place, locating her loved ones in the stands and hugging them in celebration – including her mother, father and siblings.

“The family is everything to me,” she told 5 Live Breakfast.

She said they all made sacrifices for her and her training over the years, adding: “So, to have them there supporting me, and it’s rare that we’re all together, you know, I don’t live with them at home anymore, and it’s just nice to have that moment with them and the people that have literally seen me from birth do this.”

Hodgkinson said the first thing she felt upon completing the race was “relief” after “so much pressure”, but insisted she was ready to face the added attention that comes with her win going forward.

Footballer Ella Toone congratulated her school friend (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

“I think it’s something I’m better equipped for now I’m a little bit older. I have a lot of experience under my belt,” she said on the programme.

“I just love the idea of bringing up track and field to the public and if that’s the way to do it, and the pressure is what comes with it, then that’s just part of the job.”

Her school friend, Manchester United and England footballer Ella Toone, was among those sharing congratulations after Hodgkinson’s race.

Toone shared a video of herself watching the final on TV, waving her hands in the air and jumping up and down when her school friend won.

“Congratulations Keely, just been screaming at the telly,” she said. “So proud of you, everyone was rooting for you back home, you’ve done us all proud.

“Enjoy the celebrations. Come on Keely.”