Donald Trump is lashing out at one of his most critical allies who helped to fuel his rise to the top of politics – Fox News .

As the controversial leader of the United States, Trump has typically been able to rely on TV network Fox News to promote administration talking points and communicate pro-Trump rhetoric , sparking suggestions that it is “ Trump’s propaganda arm ”.

But recently, things seem to be changing as Trump jumped on his Truth Social platform to lash out at Fox – something he typically reserves for his opponents – suggesting that MAGA Republicans “hate Fox”.

In a post on Sunday (10 May), Trump appeared to be complaining about the fact that Democrat Representative Ro Khanna went on the show and (unsurprisingly) didn’t sing his praises.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep's clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” Trump began the lengthy post.

He ended it, writing: “This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100 per cent of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!”

“He’s really spiraling today. Now he’s turning on Fox News because they’re no longer loyal enough to him,” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “Talk about biting the hand that feeds.”

“Oh b**ch baby is big mad,” another person wrote.

Someone else said: “My how times have changed!”

“Donald Trump now his Fox News have angered him. This pathetic, demented President of America has successfully become the joke to all SANE citizens in the free world,” one person argued.

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