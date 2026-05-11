Warning: Major spoilers ahead

Euphoria season three has so far been a series of "did that really just happen?" moments; and that couldn't ring truer for episode 5... which may have just killed off one of its most-loved characters.

Fresh off the back of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) joining forces with Maddy (Alexa Demie) to launch her X-rated influencer career, Rue (Zendaya) is left on edge after being recruited as a spy by the police to uncover what's really going on at the Silver Slipper.

In episode 5, titled 'This Little Piggy', the storyline resumes with Cassie's OnlyFans career continuing to boom - with her even being invited to join Brandon's content house - and, slowly but surely, she's helping pay off Nate's debt. However, he still ends up losing a finger when it turns out his debts aren't being cleared as quickly as we think - but are we even surprised anymore?

Meanwhile, things aren't looking so great for Rue either.

HBO

Magick (played by Rosalia) has managed to convince Alamo that Rue is the snitch; a reality that's confronted towards the end of the episode when she's driven to the same cliff where she was earlier threatened with a gun, and told to dig a very, very deep hole. You can see where this is going.

"Did he just kill Rue?", one fan queried, while another wrote: "It doesn’t matter how bad your day is, Rue will always be having a worse one in Euphoria."

If there's one thing Sam Levinson knows how to do, it's bring the shock factor.

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Right now, we don't know. The episode ends with Rue being instructed to dig the hole deep enough to reach her throat, before being buried with nothing but her head poking out of the ground.

Alamo then saddles up his horse and charges at her swinging a polo mallet, but we don't get to find out if it hits her.

Given that there's still three episodes to go - and Alamo has just formed a new connection in Rue's friend, Maddy - we'd be surprised if they killed the main character off...at this point, at least.

Euphoria streams weekly on HBO

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