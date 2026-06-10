New York Knicks fan's six year old yearbook prophecy goes viral

A Long Island man is seeing his six-year-old high school yearbook prophecy about the New York Knicks uncannily come to fruition, with his prediction now going viral across social media.

Evan Pfeufer, then 17, opted for a remarkably specific entry in his 2020 Smithtown High School West yearbook. While his classmates listed academic accolades and extracurriculars, Pfeufer’s portrait was accompanied by just six words: "Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals."

That prescient declaration has garnered significant attention in recent days, with one Instagram post alone racking up over 130,000 views, as the Knicks currently find themselves in the NBA Finals. The team leads the San Antonio Spurs 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, despite losing Game 3 on Monday night.

Donald Trump was reportedly in attendance for that game, marking a rare appearance by a US president at an NBA championship match. The teams are set to play again on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Pfeufer's senior quote, which reads "Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals," and photo in his high school yearbook Evan Pfeufer via AP

Now 23 and working in sales, Mr Pfeufer explained that he wanted to make a bold statement about his beloved Knicks, who he admits were "terrible" at the time. The team finished the 2020-21 season with a 41-31 record.

"I was at my good buddy’s house and I said, ‘Knicks, six, 2026’," he recalled. "It rhymed so well that I just figured, all right, I’m gonna put that there." He added: "I could have said Knicks in 5, 2025, or Knicks in 7, 2027. I guess I got the right year."

Mr Pfeufer faced some criticism, particularly from his parents, for not using the yearbook space to highlight his academic achievements, which included being a member of the honour society. "I kept it just as the quote because I thought that if it happened, it would look way better than if I had a bunch of awards underneath," he said. His parents have since come around to his point of view. "Now that it’s happening the way it is, they said for the first time in their lives, alright, you were right," he shared.

The lifelong Knicks fan had sworn off watching the team’s games earlier in the playoffs, believing his presence jinxed them. However, with the finals underway and his prediction drawing closer to reality, he has been watching with his family at home.

Pfeufer pointing to his senior quote in his high school yearbook, which reads: "Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals" Evan Pfeufer via AP

Mr Pfeufer believes the current squad possesses the necessary qualities to secure the franchise's first NBA title since 1973, even if it doesn't happen in six games.

"I absolutely love that they play ethical basketball," he stated. "It’s team basketball. Everyone knows their role and cares so deeply, and you can see it whenever they play. They have heart."