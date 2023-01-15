YouTuber and musician KSI (real name JJ Olatunji) took out yet another opponent in his latest boxing match on Saturday night (14 January), as the online influencer continues to move towards his “end goal” of taking on controversial content creator Jake Paul.

KSI was initially meant to fight mixed martial artist Dillion Danis at Wembley’s OVO Arena, but the American pulled out of the match earlier this month as he was “underprepared” and had “no coach”.

He instead took on YouTuber FaZe Temperrr, who he knocked out in the first round of their bout with a one-two.

Speaking after the fight, KSI said: “I said I wanted a KO, I said I wanted round one, and here we are, baby … Ladies and gentlemen, I’m on a different level.”

He then called out boxer Joe Fournier and mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley, with Fournier confronting the YouTuber on stage.

“I need to be tested. I need more tests until I reach the final level, the final point: Jake motherf***ing Paul.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I said I wanted end of the year and I will get it. Trust,” KSI said.

And what did Paul himself make of this challenge? Well, his response to the knockout was filmed and shared on social media by his older brother, Logan, showing the divisive YouTuber appearing to look “unimpressed” with the outcome.

Commenting on KSI’s fallout in a follow-up video, the younger Paul said sarcastically: “I am shivering in fear.”

Except Twitter users were all too keen to point out Paul’s apparent unease at KSI’s knockout, with one even comparing his expression (he was actually eating food) to that of the ‘Shocked Pikachu’ meme.

“Bro is speechless,” wrote one.

Viddal Riley, a former trainer for KSI, commented: “This is funny. Man is celebrating and Jake looks like he wants to dash a brick at the TV.”

“Jake looks so unimpressed LOL,” said a third.

In a Twitter post of his own following KSI’s latest bout, Paul said he loves when the YouTuber wins a fight “because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me”.

KSI previously revealed in a YouTube video that both teams were negotiating for a fight at the end of 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.