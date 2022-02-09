Kurt Zouma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this week, and he could certainly learn a few things from Wigan’s Jason Kerr on how to treat animals.

Social media users were left absolutely disgusted on Tuesday after disturbing footage of the West Ham and France defender kicking his pet cat was shared by his brother on social media.

The 27-year-old issued an apology after footage obtained by The Sun also showed him hitting and throwing items at his pet. Zouma’s brother, Yoan, filmed the distressing scenes from the footballer’s kitchen and shared the video on Snapchat.

It’s one of the biggest talking points in the game right now, especially after West Ham manager David Moyes made the controversial decision to start him in Tuesday’s match against Watford.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

We’ll have to wait to see if Zouma faces any repercussions for his actions – but in the meantime, there’s an awful lot he can take from former St Johnstone skipper Kerr.

The footballer showed how to care for a cat properly during a League One tie against Sheffield Wednesday, also on Tuesday night after the action at Hillsborough was halted as a feline ran on the pitch.

A cat made it onto the playing surface right before the end of stoppage time and Kerr had a sensitive approach, doing his best to get it out of harm's way without frightening it.

After a brief chase, which saw the cat engage in a little play-acting, he was able to rescue it and pick it up gently.

The game was able to resume, and Sheffield Wednesday later confirmed that the animal made it home safely.

It comes after Zouma issued an apology for the viral video, saying: "I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.



"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

A West Ham statement added: "West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

People are absolutely disgusted at footage of Kurt Zouma kicking a cat Stu Forster/Getty Images

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA also condemned Zouma's actions in a statement.

"This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," an RSPCA spokesperson said.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.