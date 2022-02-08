Social media users have been left absolutely disgusted after disturbing footage of Kurt Zouma kicking his pet cat.
The West Ham and France defender has issued an apology after footage obtained by The Sun also showed him hitting and throwing items at his pet.
Zouma’s brother, Yoan, is thought to have filmed the distressing scenes from the footballer’s kitchen that were shared on Snapchat on Sunday.
The Bengal cat is chased around the house in the clip while laughter can be heard in the background. A child is also seen holding the animal, with Zouma hitting it in the face.
The Metropolitan police have confirmed they will not be investigating the video.
People are absolutely disgusted at footage of Kurt Zouma kicking a cat Stu Forster/Getty Images
The 27-year-old issued an apology, saying: "I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.
"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."
A West Ham statement added: "West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.
"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."
The clip has been heavily criticised online, with animal welfare charity the RSPCA condemning Zouma's actions.
"This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," an RSPCA spokesperson said.
"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."
People took to social media in their droves to condemn the footage.
Cats are such beautiful, often misunderstood creatures. Kurt Zouma\u2019s actions are simply unacceptable. The sheer audacity to physically harm an animal and joke around when it's feeling pain and distress should not go unpunished. I cannot believe what I\u2019ve just seen.— LTArsenal\u2122 (@LTArsenal\u2122) 1644274059
Nothing infuriates me more than cruelty to innocent animals. \n\n@KurtZouma you are a vile human being.— Dan Bardell (@Dan Bardell) 1644274871
That Kurt Zouma video is disturbing.\nI can\u2019t comprehend how these footballers can be this evil.\nI really can\u2019t.— Alexei (@Alexei) 1644276318
Kurt Zouma filmed abusing a cat by kicking and throwing it, West Ham dealing with the incident, no time or place for animal cruelty, lost complete respect for him, deserves huge punishment.— Pys (@Pys) 1644272805
Absolutely disgusting, sickening & disturbing behaviour from Kurt Zouma. \n\nNo apology will excuse what he\u2019s done, hope he\u2019s punished properly for such awful animal cruelty. \n\nLike most Chelsea fans I really liked him & his character. Not now, lost all respect. pic.twitter.com/MdAP84c673— Chris Wright \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f (@Chris Wright \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f) 1644275034
Intrigued to hear Kurt Zouma\u2019s excuse for that. What a complete bellend.— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@GeorgeWeahsCousin) 1644273345
Well I used to absolutely love Kurt Zouma. Now I've watched him abuse a domestic animal and that love has completely gone.— Yanny (@Yanny) 1644272590
That Kurt Zouma footage is rank. Can\u2019t be dealing with cruelty to animals of any kind. Says so much about a person.— HLTCO (@HLTCO) 1644308748
Kurt Zouma this is how you look after and love your cats at home!! My homeboy for life!! pic.twitter.com/pcdDdeq5r4— WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) 1644276728
Ah man that Kurt Zouma video is bare upsetting, so here\u2019s Moussa being a cuddle monster last night instead.pic.twitter.com/Rc7gXxA4fn— Ash Sarkar (@Ash Sarkar) 1644308330
I'm struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how @WestHam plan to punish these actions?https://twitter.com/emilyhewertson/status/1490811894197886981\u00a0\u2026— Drew McIntyre (@Drew McIntyre) 1644278481
Good morning to everybody apart from Kurt Zoumapic.twitter.com/A6F1PuWec1— Major Charles Sugar (@Major Charles Sugar) 1644308820
