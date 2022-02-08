Social media users have been left absolutely disgusted after disturbing footage of Kurt Zouma kicking his pet cat.

The West Ham and France defender has issued an apology after footage obtained by The Sun also showed him hitting and throwing items at his pet.

Zouma’s brother, Yoan, is thought to have filmed the distressing scenes from the footballer’s kitchen that were shared on Snapchat on Sunday.

The Bengal cat is chased around the house in the clip while laughter can be heard in the background. A child is also seen holding the animal, with Zouma hitting it in the face.

The Metropolitan police have confirmed they will not be investigating the video.

People are absolutely disgusted at footage of Kurt Zouma kicking a cat Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 27-year-old issued an apology, saying: "I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

A West Ham statement added: "West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

The clip has been heavily criticised online, with animal welfare charity the RSPCA condemning Zouma's actions.

"This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," an RSPCA spokesperson said.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

