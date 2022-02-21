Macy Gray didn’t exactly get the reception she was hoping for while performing the US national anthem at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game over the weekend.

The 54-year-old was given the honour of singing before the high-profile game, and some of the players struggled to keep it together as they watched on from the sidelines.

LeBron James could barely contain himself during the unorthodox rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, with viewers spotting him smirking.

He stood next to Steph Curry before the game and while his teammate didn’t seem to see the funny side, James seemed to be on the verge of cracking up.

Perhaps it was the slightly awkward intimacy of the performance that got him going, with Gray accompanied solely by a guitarist.

Why is it always the moments when it’s inappropriate to laugh that things seem the funniest?

It wasn’t just James who found the anthem humorous either as social media users flooded Twitter with their comments.





















James didn’t seem too put off by the performance, though, as he went on to lead Team LeBron to a win over Team Durant in the game.

Curry scored 50 points and set an All-Star Game record as Team LeBron claimed a 163-160 win.

The 33-year-old finished with 16 three-pointers and won the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the All-Star Game's most valuable player.

