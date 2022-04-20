Liverpool and Manchester United supporters came together to lead a minute-long round of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the death of his newborn son.

During the seventh minute at Anfield - the same number Ronaldo has sported on his football shirt throughout his career - Liverpool fans paid tribute to the forward as they belted out their anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone," by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Footage shows one person holding up a Ronaldo shirt as applause erupted in the stadium, with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp joining in from the touchline.

"It was a massive touch of class that from Liverpool, and I'm sure Cristiano's watching," Gary Neville said from the commentary box.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared the sad news on April 18 via their social media that one of their newborn twins had passed away.

“It is our deepest sadness we have to announce. that our baby boy has passed away,” their statement read. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they added.

The Portuguese captain missed Tuesday's match due to the personal circumstances, Manchester United confirmed this in an earlier statement where the club sent their message of love and support to their player and his family.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” Manchester United said.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

