Wayne Rooney admits he'd like to manage Man Utd or Everton one day

Wayne Rooney has expressed his interest in managing his former clubs, Manchester United or Everton in the future.

When asked at the premiere of his new film “Rooney” whether he would like to be at the helm of either of the two Premier League clubs at some point, the Derby County manager admitted he hopes to do so "one day in the future."

“Of course I would,” Rooney said in response, though added his focus at the minute is on keeping Derby County in the Championship who are currently 23rd in the table.

“Manchester United, Everton, those are the two clubs very close to me. Hopefully, one day in the future if I can manage one of those two clubs, it would be a great achievement.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.