Liverpool job vacancy shows how weird a Premier League footballer's life is

A job ad posted by Liverpool for a Player Care Administrator for the men's senior team has given an insight into the strange lives of Premier League players.

The advert for the role says: "In this role, you will be part of a small team that provides holistic oversight, organisation and deliveryofa hassle-free experience for every player allowing them to thrive on and off the pitch."

Basically it's like the club offers personal assistants for players, tending to their needs whatever they may be.

And absolutely nothing seems to be off limits.

Some of the tasks the successful candidate will have to do got people talking on social media after the ad was shared online.

Roles include "assisting players in setting up their homes with their desired living arrangements and liaise with third parties such as sourcing driving lessons and private chefs", "general administrative duties, for example raising purchase orders, paying bills, handling players ticket requests etc" and "moving and securing vehicles on the car park and organising vehicle cleaning, vehicle deliveries and collections and connecting players with preferred suppliers".

Other roles include "handling of all incoming items delivered for players into the training centre and organising couriers and postage of outgoing items", "providing a concierge service for all players as and when required" and "undertaking additional duties during times of peak workload, such as end of season arrangements, and hosting families and friends of the players at events such as finals".

Some think there's nothing wrong with this at all as it allows the players to concentrate on their job on the pitch and helps foreign players settle into a new country.

But others can't believe the luxuries that are afforded them given they earn so much money and have so much free time.





























